Man airlifted following serious golf cart crash

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The driver of a golf cart is seriously hurt after a crash on Goshen Road in Bradford, Vermont.

Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the 48-year-old man behind the wheel was driving in reverse before overturning and being thrown from the golf cart.

He was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What exactly happened is still being investigated.

