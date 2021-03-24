Advertisement

Man airlifted following serious golf cart crash

FILE photo
FILE photo(WIFR)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The driver of a golf cart is seriously hurt after a crash on Goshen Road in Bradford, Vermont.

Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the 48-year-old man behind the wheel was driving in reverse before overturning and being thrown from the golf cart.

He was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What exactly happened is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

