NH lawmakers use budget to try to limit Sununu’s COVID powers

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Gov. Chris Sununu/File(David Lane | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A House subcommittee on Wednesday recommended adding a provision to the state budget to limit the governor’s power to renew a state of emergency.

The amendment was a concession to lawmakers who have chafed at actions taken by fellow Republican Gov. Chris Sununu during the coronavirus pandemic.  Sununu declared a state of emergency in March 2020 and has renewed it every 21 days since. Under the amendment recommended by a subsection of the House Finance Committee, he and future governors would only be able to renew such declarations once.

Sununu says the provision endangers public health and wellbeing. 

