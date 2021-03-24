NH lawmakers use budget to try to limit Sununu’s COVID powers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A House subcommittee on Wednesday recommended adding a provision to the state budget to limit the governor’s power to renew a state of emergency.

The amendment was a concession to lawmakers who have chafed at actions taken by fellow Republican Gov. Chris Sununu during the coronavirus pandemic. Sununu declared a state of emergency in March 2020 and has renewed it every 21 days since. Under the amendment recommended by a subsection of the House Finance Committee, he and future governors would only be able to renew such declarations once.

Sununu says the provision endangers public health and wellbeing.

