NH worker accused of stealing, replacing child prescriptions

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a former worker at a residential program for children with neurological, behavioral and developmental challenges has been accused of stealing prescriptions for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and replacing them with an unknown substance, causing harm to two residents under age 13.

Thirty-nine-year-old Thomas John Ball Poirier, of Tilton, was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault, drug possession, abuse of facility patients, and reckless conduct. He had worked at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield. Poirier will be arraigned in the Merrimack County Superior Court on a future date.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for him. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

