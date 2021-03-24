North Country group helps seniors navigate COVID vaccination signups

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Registering for COVID vaccinations has been a challenge for some of the older and most vulnerable residents in our region. Here’s how one North Country group has helped seniors navigate the signups.

The Essex County Office for the Aging has been working nonstop since the vaccine first arrived.

“We worked from home, we worked on the weekend,” said Krissy Leerkes of the Essex County Office for the Aging. “Our whole team is working on this.”

The team of eight has worked 24/7 to help those over 65 sign up for their shots.

“We immediately acknowledged there would be a few barriers, technology being the biggest,” Leerkes said.

People on the other line looking for help, like Joe and Norma DeMarco of Jay, married for 74 years this year.

“They were telling you to go on to the internet, to call this number or this number,” Joe DeMarco said.

He called the office looking for help.

“We went one by one by one, it was a simple process, she was filing and we got an appointment almost immediately,” DeMarco said.

He and his wife have been fully vaccinated for about a month and tell everyone in town to call the team to get their appointments.

“I can’t understand why people don’t want to get vaccinated,” DeMarco said. “To me, that’s a no-brainer.”

Back at the office, the work continues for Leerkes and her team.

“As of this morning, we have registered at least 2,200 older adults,” she said.

In the county, 42% of people over 65 have gotten the shot. Meanwhile, about 50% of the calls coming in now are new clients. And they don’t all live in Essex County.

“We are never going to turn anyone away to get them registered,” Leerkes said.

In the beginning, they faced long waits and crashing websites.

“We witnessed those same, same issues,” Leerkes said.

But she and her staff are determined to get people signed up. As more vaccine becomes available and more providers can offer them, she says the sign up has been smoother but the calls keep coming and that just proves it’s all been worth it.

“Really, truly has been a remarkable success here at the office,” Leerkes said.

To contact the Essex County Office for the Aging:

132 Water Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

518-873-3695

email: Krissy.Leerkes@essexcountyny.gov

