NY lawmaker says deal ‘imminently close’ on pot legalization

File photo
File photo(Hans Pennink | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York legislative leader says lawmakers are “imminently close” on an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21.

New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, despite calls from criminal justice reform groups and buy-in from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. At least 14 states have legalized recreational marijuana. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who has sponsored Assembly legislation to legalize marijuana, said the bill is being drafted and is set to come up for a vote next week.

Past sticking points for legalization in New York have included lack of support from suburban Democrats and concerns over how to address drivers suspected of driving high.

