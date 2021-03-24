Serious car accident in Orwell, sends two to the hospital

ORWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A serious car crash on Route 22A was shutdown for over two hours Tuesday.

Vermont State Police say it happened around 9:30a.m. Tuesday Morning in Orwell.

Police say Keith Porter, 42 of Plattsburgh, New York was traveling northbound when his car crossed over the center line into the southbound lane, crashing into a tractor trailer truck driven by Jeffrey Leavitt, 46 of Willsboro, New York.

Police say Porter was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center with serious injuries.

Leavitt suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is still on-going.

