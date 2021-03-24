Advertisement

Suspended Vermont Amtrak passenger service poised for return

File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Amtrak passenger rail service could be back on track in Vermont within the next few months, officials said.

Service on the two trains that serve Vermont, The Vermonter, which runs from Washington, D.C., up the eastern side of Vermont before crossing the state and then ending in St. Albans, and the Ethan Allen Express, which travels between Rutland and New York City, were suspended last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had some preliminary discussions with Amtrak on this and we had said that we’re looking forward to them coming back and being fully operational,” Scott said Tuesday during his regular virus briefing.

“We just don’t know exactly when it’s going to be,” Scott said.

Amy Tatko, a spokeswoman for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, told the St. Albans Messenger restart talks are underway.

“We hope to make an announcement within the next several weeks as to what that timeline will look like.”

Despite the suspension of service, Amtrak trains have been operating on the Vermont lines to train staff.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

