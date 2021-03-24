Vaccinated New Yorkers encourage others to get COVID shots

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - COVID vaccine shots were being given in Essex County, New York, on Wednesday.

The health department set up the clinic at the Boquet Valley Central School District.

Anyone 50 years or older, people diagnosed with comorbidity and essential workers can get the shot.

It is encouraged that you bring proof that you are eligible, whether it be your license, a pay stub or a doctor’s note.

Those who were getting the shot were grateful and encouraged others to sign up, too.

“I’m encouraging anyone that I talk to to get the vaccine. I know there is some hesitation toward it but I do believe that it’s something we need to do just to keep everyone safe, not just myself or anyone in the community really, it’s anyone that we come in contact with. So if there is a way to curb the virus, then I would like to do that,” said Bernie Fielder of Keeseville.

The health department regularly has clinics open in various communities.

