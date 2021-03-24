Advertisement

Vermont House expected to approve $150M broadband plan

By Associated Press
Mar. 24, 2021
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont House is expected to give final approval to a plan to spend $150 million in anticipated federal funding to get broadband internet service into every nook and cranny of Vermont.

The House gave preliminary approval to the bill on Tuesday. It would set up a public authority to help design and fund “last mile” high-speed broadband projects.

After the bill received preliminary approval, Democratic House Speaker Jill Krowinski said it will put critical coordination and financial tools in place to advance the goal of achieving universal access to reliable, high-quality, affordable broadband.

