Vermont, Quebec authorities work together in Lake Champlain rescue

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters say they helped three men trapped on ice that had drifted out on Lake Champlain Tuesday

According to the North Hero Volunteer Fire Department, three men were out fishing when the ice they were on drifted out onto the lake toward the Candian border.

Vermont and Quebec firefighters responded and used an airboat to take the men back to shore.

The North Hero Fire Chief says he’s very proud of all the groups working together.

