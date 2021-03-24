Vermont seeking to continue payments for new residents

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would continue a series of programs that help people who move to the state meet their relocation expenses.

The Vermont Senate is expected to give final approval to a proposal Wednesday for a “New Vermont incentive program” that creates grants of up to $7,500 for out-of-staters willing to relocate to economically challenged parts of the state. Grants of up to $5,000 would be available for people who move to other parts of Vermont. Earlier versions of the program in 2019 and 2020 helped attract hundreds of people to the state.

Vermont is seeking to counter a shrinking and aging population.

