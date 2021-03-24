Vermonters belly up to the bar again

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont bars and social clubs are back open. After months of being closed, many welcomed a return of patrons Wednesday under revised state COVID guidelines.

A sign outside the Eagles Club in South Burlington welcomed back members for the first time since the doors closed in November. “Absolutely great. We have been waiting a long time to be able to do this. All our members are excited to come back in again,” said the club’s Karl Hubbard.

“It feels good to be back, to be able to get out a little bit,” said Claudette Cosa, a F.O.E. member.

As members of the private social club enjoyed their drinks, employees at the bar were eager to see everyone again. “It’s been a really rough four months and we are ready to get back at it,” said Patti Mortimer, a bartender.

Bars and social clubs all throughout the state were eligible to open Wednesday as long as they follow the same restrictions as restaurants, including operating at 50% capacity, six-foot distancing, and logging customers who come in. They no longer required to serve food with alcohol.

With the economy opening back up and more COVID-19 shots in Vermonters’ arms, th F.O.E. says their members are excited to socialize again. “It’s very important. We have some elderly clients that really like the chance to pop in and say hi, otherwise they are just at home,” Mortimer said.

There was a similar message over at the members-only St. Johns Club in Burlington. “Huge impact. We have been closed down for four months, so it’s going to be wonderful to get everyody back here,” said the club’s Ken Ploof.

And to take in the stunning views of Lake Champlain. “That’s the main benefit right there. That’s what they come to do. They come sit outside, have a drink, and enjoy that sunset,” Ploof said. He says it’s also the social aspect, with members of all ages. “Very important for them. They will be a little more comfortable coming back now that they’re vaccinated.”

It may not be completely back to normal and full capacity, but patrons we spoke with who have their vaccines, say the light is at the end of the tunnel. “Hopefully, that will happen sooner than later,” said Claudette Cosa.

“We are getting closer. We are really looking forward to getting back to normal,” Hubbard said.

Some bar and social club owners we spoke with say they either didn’t want to rush reopen or are waiting untill occupancy limits allow more people inside.

In Burlington, where the city last fall imposed stricter rules on bars than the state, Mayor Miro Weinberger says there will no longer be added restrictions like curfews.

