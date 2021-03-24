Advertisement

WATCH: Texas deputy nearly struck by oncoming 18-wheeler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video Tuesday night featuring a close call for one of its deputies.

The dashcam video seen on Facebook shows a deputy stopped for a wreck. An 18-wheeler speeds into the shot and hits the car, with the deputy jumping out of the way.

The incident happened on U.S. 59 in Wharton County.

“Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights. Very close call this morning for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle,” said the department in its post.

Copyright 2021 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott after Tuesday's briefing
Despite vaccination progress, Vt. officials urge vigilance
Dujuan Williams
Police: Vermont man intentionally set pet rat on fire, sparked blaze
Loren Senna
Burlington shooting suspect charged with federal drug crime
Police are looking for a Northfield teen facing attempted murder charges.
Manhunt continues for teen charged in Northfield car attack
A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
Truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives

Latest News

COVID vaccine shots were being given in Essex County, New York, on Wednesday.
Vaccinated New Yorkers encourage others to get COVID shots
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
Virginia, with 2nd-most executions, outlaws death penalty
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was booked into jail murder charges a day after the mass shooting...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’
A group is offering incentives to attract businesses to downtown Middlebury.
Middlebury offering cash to spur new downtown businesses