Why Vermont biologists want to take a closer look at box turtles

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Could a turtle species believed to be nonnative to our area actually belong here? Herpetologists in Vermont are studying that now.

Right now, there are a couple of populations of box turtles in Vermont in the central and southern parts of the state that are believed to have stemmed from former pets people released into the wild.

But that may be wrong and these turtles could be a native species. Biologists are turning to genetic sequencing to test their theory.

“So, if they can find them, they will collect some tissue and they will do genetic analysis. And there’s a bunch of states in the Northeast that are doing this. And by the genetics, you can tell what watershed they come from. And so maybe we will find out that these are native to Vermont, which would be great,” said Steve Smith, an animal ambassador at ECHO.

Smith also says it will be an interesting process for biologists because it’s a bit unclear how to change a species listing from nonnative to native. But they will cross that bridge if it proves true.

