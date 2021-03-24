Advertisement

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have one more glorious day on tap for Thursday, and then some much needed rain will arrive for Friday!

A weak frontal system is bringing some showers to the region through this evening and overnight tonight.

Thursday morning, clouds will break up with more sunshine especially during the afternoon. Temperatures will again spike to the upper 60s and low 70s! Enjoy!

There is a change ahead though, a storm system will be moving in Thursday night into Friday with some significant rain. The rain will end as some snow in the mountains Friday night into early Saturday.

Saturday, clouds will break up with some sun breaking through, but it will be colder, much closer to normal for temperatures which means highs back in the 40s.

Another storm system will be moving in later on Sunday with another round of rain. This system will be a little colder, with a changeover to snow, especially in the higher elevations, Sunday night into early Monday. It will clear out again on Monday, but it will also be blustery and colder.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that Sunday/Monday storm system as there is the possibility of several inches of accumulating snow in the higher elevations, and possibly even in the valley locations. Until then, keep taking MAX Advantage of the warm, May-like temperatures!

