BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Our streak of unusually warm weather will continue today, but not our dry streak. We will finally get some wet weather later on today.

After some morning sun, clouds will be thickening up as a weak frontal boundary starts to push through from SW to NE. Rain showers will be moving into the Adirondacks late morning into the early afternoon. The showers will shift eastward into VT during the late afternoon & evening hours, and then into NH late evening into the overnight. The showers will be out of here by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be down just a notch from where they were yesterday (when we hit 70° for a high in Burlington!), but still well above average (normal high for Burlington at this point in late March is 43°).

After some clouds Thursday morning, we’ll bust out into sunshine again during the afternoon. Temperatures will be climbing back up into the upper 60s and low 70s for most of us.

Then the weather pattern will change. A storm system will be moving in Thursday night into Friday with a pretty good batch of rain. The rain will end as some snow in the mountains Friday night into early Saturday. Then it will clear out later in the day on Saturday, but temperatures will be closer to normal again.

Another storm system will be moving in later on Sunday with another round of rain. This system will be a little colder than the Friday one, so it looks like there will be a changeover to snow, especially in the higher elevations, Sunday night into early Monday. It will clear out later on Monday, but it will also be blustery & colder.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that Sunday/Monday storm system as there is the possibility of several inches of accumulating snow in the higher elevations, and possibly even in the valley locations. Until then, keep taking MAX Adantage of the warm, May-like temperatures! -Gary

