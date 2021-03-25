Advertisement

2 new positive COVID cases at Newport prison

The Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
The Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Department of Corrections reports 2 staff members at the prison have tested positive for COVID-19.

No inmates tested positive in this round of testing.

This makes a total of 4 infected staff and 21 inmates at the facility.

157 inmates previously tested positive and have been medically cleared to leave isolation.

The Department of Corrections will do a facility wide testing again Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont man seriously injured in golf cart crash
Courtesy: North Hero Volunteer Fire Department
Vermont, Quebec authorities work together in Lake Champlain rescue
Events like the Independence Day fireworks show are back on in Burlington this summer.
Big events back on in Burlington
An explosion on Wednesday destroyed a Rutland Town business.
Explosion destroys Rutland Town business
Courtesy: Orwell Emergency Management
Plattsburgh man seriously injured in Route 22A crash

Latest News

D1 Girls Hockey Championship game cancelled, due to COVID exposure
file photo
Vermont opens vaccinations to 60 and older, Thursday
File photo
NY lawmaker says deal ‘imminently close’ on pot legalization
ksm
Middlebury offering cash to spur new downtown businesses