2 new positive COVID cases at Newport prison
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Department of Corrections reports 2 staff members at the prison have tested positive for COVID-19.
No inmates tested positive in this round of testing.
This makes a total of 4 infected staff and 21 inmates at the facility.
157 inmates previously tested positive and have been medically cleared to leave isolation.
The Department of Corrections will do a facility wide testing again Thursday.
