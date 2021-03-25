2 new positive COVID cases at Newport prison

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Department of Corrections reports 2 staff members at the prison have tested positive for COVID-19.

No inmates tested positive in this round of testing.

This makes a total of 4 infected staff and 21 inmates at the facility.

157 inmates previously tested positive and have been medically cleared to leave isolation.

The Department of Corrections will do a facility wide testing again Thursday.

