AG clears NH trooper in fatal shooting

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire state trooper has been cleared of wrongdoing in an Upper Valley shooting death.

Trooper Matthew Merrill fatally shot Mark Clermont in December after he tried to pull him over for speeding on Route 135 in Dalton. Authorities say Clermont gave chase instead, luring Merrill to a home on Bridge Hill Road where a standoff took place. Merril was shot twice and Clermont was shot once and died from his injuries.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says it was reasonable for Trooper Merrill to fear for his life and the shooting was justified.

Related Stories:

Man killed in NH officer-involved shooting had arrests, police concerned about behavior

NH trooper injured in shooting still recovering in hospital

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.