Advertisement

Authorities say ice rescue took place in Canadian waters

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are providing more details about an ice rescue on Lake Champlain earlier this week.

It happened Tuesday when three ice fisherman on Missisquoi Bay, on the Canadian side of the bay, got stuck when the ice they were standing on broke away from shore.

Quebec authorities responded along with firefighters from North Hero and Alburgh. They used an airboat to help with the rescue.

First responders tell WCAX at one point they considered using a helicopter to rescue the anglers, but the ice was so thin they worried the wind generated by the chopper’s blades would break it up.

Related Story:

Vermont, Quebec authorities work together in Lake Champlain rescue

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont man seriously injured in golf cart crash
An explosion on Wednesday destroyed a Rutland Town business.
Explosion destroys Rutland Town business
Events like the Independence Day fireworks show are back on in Burlington this summer.
Big events back on in Burlington
Courtesy: North Hero Volunteer Fire Department
Vermont, Quebec authorities work together in Lake Champlain rescue
File photo
Bakersfield man arrested for threatening Vt. agriculture secretary

Latest News

WOMEN
Vermont State Police pledge to bring more women into agency
Sanders calls for end to ‘rigged’ tax system
Sanders calls for end to ‘rigged’ tax system
guns
Boulder gun ban highlights complication of local reform efforts in Vt. and elsewhere
exercise
For work or play, Vermonters revel in springlike weather
cvph
Loved ones line up as CVPH starts allowing visitors again