Authorities say ice rescue took place in Canadian waters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are providing more details about an ice rescue on Lake Champlain earlier this week.

It happened Tuesday when three ice fisherman on Missisquoi Bay, on the Canadian side of the bay, got stuck when the ice they were standing on broke away from shore.

Quebec authorities responded along with firefighters from North Hero and Alburgh. They used an airboat to help with the rescue.

First responders tell WCAX at one point they considered using a helicopter to rescue the anglers, but the ice was so thin they worried the wind generated by the chopper’s blades would break it up.

