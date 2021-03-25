Advertisement

BFA edges Essex to win D-1 Boys hockey title

Bobwhites down Hornets 3-2 to repeat as Division One state champions
By Mike McCune
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - BFA-St. Albans used three power play goals to power their way to a 3-2 win over Essex in the Division One Boys hockey state championship game Wednesday night at Leddy Park.

BFA, the second seed, scored two power play goals in the first period, including one 24 seconds into the game from Christian Valley.

Essex answered with a power play goal of its own in the second period to cut the lead to one before Owen Benoit scored the game winner for the Bobwhites on another man advantage with just under five minutes left in the game.

For BFA, this is the second straight D-1 state title and fourth since 2016.

