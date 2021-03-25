Advertisement

Brattleboro boys top Harwood, win first ever hockey state championship

Colonels beat the reigning champs 5-3 to win the D-2 Boys title, the first boys hockey championship in school history.
By Mike McCune
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro boys hockey team made history Wednesday night. The Colonels beat top seed Harwood 5-3 to win the D-2 Boys hockey state championship, the first boys hockey state title in school history.

Brattleboro, the second seed, blew open a tight, 2-1 game by scoring three goals in a less than six minute span between the end of the second and the beginning of the third periods to go up 4-1.

Harwood, the reigning D-2 title holders, battled back to cut the lead to one goal at 4-3 before Brattleboro sealed the win with an empty net goal at the buzzer.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont man seriously injured in golf cart crash
Courtesy: North Hero Volunteer Fire Department
Vermont, Quebec authorities work together in Lake Champlain rescue
Events like the Independence Day fireworks show are back on in Burlington this summer.
Big events back on in Burlington
An explosion on Wednesday destroyed a Rutland Town business.
Explosion destroys Rutland Town business
Courtesy: Orwell Emergency Management
Plattsburgh man seriously injured in Route 22A crash

Latest News

Bobwhites down Hornets 3-2 to repeat as Division One state champions
BFA edges Essex to win D-1 Boys hockey title
The Essex girls hockey team was already on the ice warming up when the Division 1 championship...
D-1 Girls hockey championship game canceled due to COVID
Tigers win first girls hockey state championship since 2014.
Middlebury girls edge S. Burlington 2-1 to win D-2 hockey title
D1 Girls Hockey Championship game cancelled, due to COVID exposure