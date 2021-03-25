Brattleboro boys top Harwood, win first ever hockey state championship
Colonels beat the reigning champs 5-3 to win the D-2 Boys title, the first boys hockey championship in school history.
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro boys hockey team made history Wednesday night. The Colonels beat top seed Harwood 5-3 to win the D-2 Boys hockey state championship, the first boys hockey state title in school history.
Brattleboro, the second seed, blew open a tight, 2-1 game by scoring three goals in a less than six minute span between the end of the second and the beginning of the third periods to go up 4-1.
Harwood, the reigning D-2 title holders, battled back to cut the lead to one goal at 4-3 before Brattleboro sealed the win with an empty net goal at the buzzer.
