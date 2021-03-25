Brattleboro boys top Harwood, win first ever hockey state championship

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro boys hockey team made history Wednesday night. The Colonels beat top seed Harwood 5-3 to win the D-2 Boys hockey state championship, the first boys hockey state title in school history.

Brattleboro, the second seed, blew open a tight, 2-1 game by scoring three goals in a less than six minute span between the end of the second and the beginning of the third periods to go up 4-1.

Harwood, the reigning D-2 title holders, battled back to cut the lead to one goal at 4-3 before Brattleboro sealed the win with an empty net goal at the buzzer.

