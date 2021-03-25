Advertisement

Brattleboro high school to end resource officer position

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A high school in Brattleboro will not use a resident police officer in the 2021-2022 school year after a community survey recommending removing the program.

The Bennington Banner reports Brattleboro Union High School Principal Steve Perrin told the community in a letter on Friday that the school resource officer will be suspended next school year. The Windham Southeast School District will hire a facilitator to review the program. The decision to suspend the resource officer responds to a report that examined public safety in Brattleboro.

Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson told the newspaper he disagrees with the decision to suspend the officer, but looks forward to an objective review of the program.

