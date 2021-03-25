Burlington’s Moran FRAME project takes shape

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An eyesore on Burlington’s waterfront is looking more like a landmark.

The frame is all that’s left of the old Moran Plant building, now called the Moran FRAME.

We’ve been watching the project take shape over the past few months.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said he envisions a functional space, possibly including retail shops and an observation deck.

The idea behind the $6.5 million plan is to attract more foot traffic to the newly revitalized northern waterfront.

“In the warm weather months, this is an incredibly popular place and thousands of people come down here. And having more amenities and things to do I think would just enhance that experience,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The mayor says the space could even support some of the events usually hosted at Waterfront Park.

Over the summer, the frame will be painted and the site stabilized.

The project is still slated to be finished this November.

