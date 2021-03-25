CVPH, Elizabethtown loosen visitor restrictions

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Visitor restrictions are being loosened at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and Elizabethtown Community Hospital for the first time since the protocols were put in place in November.

Starting Thursday, visitation at CVPH will take place seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patients will be limited to one visitor at a time, and they must be 18 or older. All visitors will have to wear a mask, including in patients’ rooms. They will have to enter through the main lobby, will undergo a COVID screening, and must provide contact information for contact tracing. Visitation to the CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility still remains closed.

Elizabethtown Community Hospital will allow visitors starting Thursday afternoon and will be allowed from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. seven days per week. They must follow the same protocols as CVPH and some areas, including chemotherapy, will have restricted access.

