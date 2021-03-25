Advertisement

CVPH, Elizabethtown loosen visitor restrictions

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Visitor restrictions are being loosened at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and Elizabethtown Community Hospital for the first time since the protocols were put in place in November.

Starting Thursday, visitation at CVPH will take place seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patients will be limited to one visitor at a time, and they must be 18 or older. All visitors will have to wear a mask, including in patients’ rooms. They will have to enter through the main lobby, will undergo a COVID screening, and must provide contact information for contact tracing. Visitation to the CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility still remains closed.

Elizabethtown Community Hospital will allow visitors starting Thursday afternoon and will be allowed from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. seven days per week. They must follow the same protocols as CVPH and some areas, including chemotherapy, will have restricted access.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont man seriously injured in golf cart crash
An explosion on Wednesday destroyed a Rutland Town business.
Explosion destroys Rutland Town business
Events like the Independence Day fireworks show are back on in Burlington this summer.
Big events back on in Burlington
Courtesy: North Hero Volunteer Fire Department
Vermont, Quebec authorities work together in Lake Champlain rescue
File photo
Bakersfield man arrested for threatening Vt. agriculture secretary

Latest News

File photo
Brattleboro high school to end resource officer position
File photo
Petition criticizes NHF&G commissioners’ ties to trapping group
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.
Reports: Cuomo’s family got access to scarce COVID testing
David Barnett
Ex-principal convicted of sexually exploiting student
Mount Chocorua/File
Hikers rescued on Mount Chocorua