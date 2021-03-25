D-1 Girls hockey championship game canceled due to COVID

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Division One girls hockey state title game did not take place Friday afternoon due to what was described as ‘an evolving COVID situation involving the Burlington/Colchester girls hockey team’.

That description came in a joint statement from the superintendents of the Burlington and Colchester school districts.

The SeaLakers, the sixth seed in Division One, were set to play top seed Essex Friday at 4:30pm at Leddy Park. The Hornets had already began warming up. The BHS/CHS players were still in the their street clothes in the parking lot when they were informed that Burlington and Colchester superintendents Tom Flanagan and Amy Minor had made the decision not to play the game out of an abundance of caution.

The Vermont Principals’ Association is meeting on Thursday to determine what impact the decision not to play will have on the D-1 girls championship.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.