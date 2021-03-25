Advertisement

Essex Junction school returns to in-person learning

Summit Street School
Summit Street School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - We are now learning more about positive coronavirus cases in the Essex Westford School District.

District leaders say a member of the Summit Street School second-grade community tested positive. They also say a member of the kindergarten community is presumed positive.

School leaders met with the department of health on Wednesday to plan their response.

They say all affected people have been contacted and are quarantining.

The school will be back to in-person learning on Thursday after being remote for much of the week.

