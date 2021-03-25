Ex-principal convicted of sexually exploiting student
CHELSEA, Vt. (AP) - A former principal at a Vermont high school has pleaded no contest to a charge that he sexually exploited a student.
Fifty-three-year-old David Barnett, who was a co-principal at Randolph Union High School, entered the plea during a virtual court hearing Wednesday. The Valley News reports that he faces a prison sentence of nine months to a year, all suspended except for one month under the plea deal.
He also must undergo 18 months of probation, give up his teaching license in Vermont and agree to never seek a job at any educational institution in the country.
