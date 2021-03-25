Fletcher Free Library sees increased interest in books on race

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An open conversation on race or other current issues can be helpful in a child’s development. And if you are seeking ways to start that conversation, the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington has some recommendations for you.

“I think we underestimate how much kids understand,” said Rebecca Goldberg, the youth services librarian at Fletcher Free Library.

She says that in the past year, a common request has been for books that cover race.

“Until you start having those conversations, I think there is a fear children don’t understand,” Goldberg said.

But Goldberg says they do and a way to open the dialogue is to open a book.

“To use those books to talk about the different children and the friends your children have and connect that with everyday life,” she said.

It is often real-life experiences kids are being exposed to that bring parents in looking for help opening the conversation.

“Anytime there is something in the news, the parents and the educators in the community are going to the library to have those conversations with their kids,” said Megan Butterfield, a youth librarian assistant at the library.

She says in the past year, she’s seen a massive influx of people looking for books about race and ethnicity.

“I think that offering a diverse range of books for kids is absolutely the way to help them be prepared to take on the world,” said Butterfield.

Butterfield referred to a study that looks at children’s literary needs as they grow.

“There is a great concept in youth literature put forward by Dr. Rudine Sims Bishop. And it looks at books as windows, mirrors and sliding glass doors. Books that are windows allow readers to have perspective into experiences that are different than their own, where mirrors are reflecting experiences back to them. They are both important and kids of all races, all ethnicities need both,” she said.

That’s why the library has compiled a list of books, both pictures of different skin colors or books getting directly to the conversation through words.

Butterfield says when parents take these books home, she hopes it offers a window into the world a child just hasn’t seen yet.

“They’re seeing the incredible diversity in humanity that hopefully someday they will encounter,” she said.

