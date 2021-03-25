For work or play, Vermonters revel in springlike weather

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Balmy, springlike temperatures Thursday drew many people outside, after what, for many, has been a long, socially-distanced winter. Ike Bendavid reports that even with masks, it was clear to see the smiles.

A sunny day means ideal working conditions for most outside jobs. “We are expanding out our marina and we are building a wonderful new guest shack,” explained Dominique Pecor with Lake Champlain Ferries.

As crews work on the future harbor store and get ready to add new slips to the marina, Pecor says that expansion was spurred by demand seen on sunny days last year. “It’s a growing need, people want to be on the lake. With the pandemic, this was a wonderful little sanctuary last year,” he said.

But as some worked in the sun, others took advantage to get a workout in. “This is amazing. The weather is absolutely gorgeous, you feel good, it’s fresh air,” said Allie Campbell with Marketplace Fitness, who led a group through a workout of birthday burpees in Battery Park. “It doesn’t get any better than this, especially at the end of March.

And what’s spring without some cleaning. Bruce Wilson, with the nonprofit Arts so Wonderful, was busy power washing graffiti off buildings downtown. “This wall was full of graffiti. You can still see some records of it,” he said.

As pandemic guidelines are less restrictive and warmer weather arrives, downtown Burlington is also busier with people out for a walk or going out to eat.

The Shelburne Museum, which remains closed, is a reminder that the pandemic isn’t over quite yet. “Gorgeous day at the museum - still closed to the public. We are going to be opening on June 2nd but there is lots of activity, as you can see, buildings year-round -- it’s always kind of full steam ahead,” said museum director Tom Denenberg.

While current guidelines preventing large gatherings have kept the museum closed, Denenberg says conservation work and other preparations continue inside and out. He says he looks forward to sunny days like Thursday when they can welcome visitors back. “The museum really comes alive when people are on the grounds,” he said.

Back at the marina, Pecor says they will be ready to keep working even if Vermont weather throws a curveball. “Rain, snow, we just roll,” he said.

