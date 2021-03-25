Gov. Sununu to layout statewide vaccine timeline

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s governor is expected to lay out his timeline for vaccinations Thursday.

During Governor Chris Sununu’s weekly press conference on Thursday, we expect to learn the dates for the next phase of the vaccine rollout.

We’re told that includes when all Granite Staters 16 and over will be eligible to sign up.

“We are accelerating our efforts and within the very near future every Granite Stater 16+ will be able to register for the vaccine. New Hampshire is moving full speed ahead,” said Sununu in a statement.

