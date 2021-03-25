Advertisement

Hikers rescued on Mount Chocorua

Mount Chocorua/File
Mount Chocorua/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers say even though it’s spring, winter conditions remain in the mountains and hikers need to be prepared for them.

The department received a 911 call from two 19-year-old hikers at 8 p.m. Wednesday who said they left a trail while descending Mount Chocorua in Albany and were lost. Officers were able to get GPS coordinates from 911 and found the hikers. The department said the women were wearing microspikes, but they were left stranded when their cellphone batteries died as they had no additional lighting.

The hikers weren’t hurt and were able to be walked out to a trailhead. The department said extreme caution must be taken while hiking in the early spring.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont man seriously injured in golf cart crash
An explosion on Wednesday destroyed a Rutland Town business.
Explosion destroys Rutland Town business
Events like the Independence Day fireworks show are back on in Burlington this summer.
Big events back on in Burlington
Courtesy: North Hero Volunteer Fire Department
Vermont, Quebec authorities work together in Lake Champlain rescue
File photo
Bakersfield man arrested for threatening Vt. agriculture secretary

Latest News

File photo
Brattleboro high school to end resource officer position
File photo
Petition criticizes NHF&G commissioners’ ties to trapping group
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.
Reports: Cuomo’s family got access to scarce COVID testing
David Barnett
Ex-principal convicted of sexually exploiting student