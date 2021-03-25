Hikers rescued on Mount Chocorua

ALBANY, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers say even though it’s spring, winter conditions remain in the mountains and hikers need to be prepared for them.

The department received a 911 call from two 19-year-old hikers at 8 p.m. Wednesday who said they left a trail while descending Mount Chocorua in Albany and were lost. Officers were able to get GPS coordinates from 911 and found the hikers. The department said the women were wearing microspikes, but they were left stranded when their cellphone batteries died as they had no additional lighting.

The hikers weren’t hurt and were able to be walked out to a trailhead. The department said extreme caution must be taken while hiking in the early spring.

