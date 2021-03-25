Middlebury girls edge S. Burlington 2-1 to win D-2 hockey title

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury breaks a 1-1 tie with a goal with just seven minutes left to play to edge South Burlington 2-1 and win the Division Two girls hockey state championship Wednesday afternoon at the B.O.R. Ice Arena in Barre.

Audrey Schnoor, who scored the first goal of the game for the Tigers, took the shot on the eventual game winner, but it appeared to be tipped in front by Channing Brush to secure the win.

It was the first state title for the Middlebury girls since 2014, and just the second in program history.

Jordan Larose scored for South Burlington, which was playing in its first final since 2012 and searching for its first ever state championship.

