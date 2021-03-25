Montpelier quilt project tells story of life during pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A community art project in Montpelier tells the colorful story of life during the pandemic over the last year.

The Tumbling Blocks Community Quilt was unveiled Thursday at the Montpelier Transit Center. The project was spearheaded by Montpelier Alive and artist Sabrina Fadial. It consists of four 4′ x 8′ panels consisting of more than 350 individual swatches.

More than 250 people of all ages in the community contributed to the effort, including about 100 students from Union Elementary School.

Scott Fleishman spoke with students, the artist, and the Mayor of Montpelier about the effort.

