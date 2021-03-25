Advertisement

Montpelier quilt project tells story of life during pandemic

The Tumbling Blocks Community Quilt was unveiled Thursday at the Montpelier Transit Center
The Tumbling Blocks Community Quilt was unveiled Thursday at the Montpelier Transit Center(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A community art project in Montpelier tells the colorful story of life during the pandemic over the last year.

The Tumbling Blocks Community Quilt was unveiled Thursday at the Montpelier Transit Center. The project was spearheaded by Montpelier Alive and artist Sabrina Fadial. It consists of four 4′ x 8′ panels consisting of more than 350 individual swatches.

More than 250 people of all ages in the community contributed to the effort, including about 100 students from Union Elementary School.

Scott Fleishman spoke with students, the artist, and the Mayor of Montpelier about the effort.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont man seriously injured in golf cart crash
An explosion on Wednesday destroyed a Rutland Town business.
Explosion destroys Rutland Town business
Events like the Independence Day fireworks show are back on in Burlington this summer.
Big events back on in Burlington
Courtesy: North Hero Volunteer Fire Department
Vermont, Quebec authorities work together in Lake Champlain rescue
File photo
Bakersfield man arrested for threatening Vt. agriculture secretary

Latest News

WOMEN
Vermont State Police pledge to bring more women into agency
Sanders calls for end to ‘rigged’ tax system
Sanders calls for end to ‘rigged’ tax system
guns
Boulder gun ban highlights complication of local reform efforts in Vt. and elsewhere
exercise
For work or play, Vermonters revel in springlike weather
cvph
Loved ones line up as CVPH starts allowing visitors again