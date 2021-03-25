Advertisement

New Hartford Police website aims to improve transparency

The Hartford Police Department has launched a new website aimed at improving transparency.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hartford Police Department has launched a new website to improve its transparency with the public.

Officers say the old site was outdated and needed to be revamped.

The goal of the new site is to improve communication with the public through interactive resources including forms for records requests and filing reports.

It comes at a time when police around the country are facing increased scrutiny.

“In today’s day and age with everything that is going on across the nation, transparency is the key and so is communication with the public,” Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brad Vail said. “It builds community trust when you are transparent and you have the open dialogue with the citizens.”

The new website includes community resources that are available for public feedback, as well as a section where you can file a complaint against the department.

Click here to visit their new website.

