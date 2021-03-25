Advertisement

Petition criticizes NHF&G commissioners’ ties to trapping group

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Two New Hampshire Fish and Game commissioners say there’s nothing wrong with their ties to a pro-trapping group and its fundraiser raffling off a five-day trip in Maine to trap black bears, in response to a petition started by an anti-trapping activist calling for them to resign.

The Valley News reports the petition faults commissioners Paul DeBow and John Caveney as county-level directors of the New Hampshire Trapping Association. The petition, led by Kristina Snyder of NH Citizens Against Recreational Trapping, also criticizes the fundraiser in Maine, the only state in the continental U.S. that still permits bear trapping.

Caveney, who represents Cheshire County, said there’s nothing unethical about his role in the association or the raffle. 

