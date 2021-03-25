Advertisement

Reports: Cuomo’s family got access to scarce COVID testing

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Published reports say relatives of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others with connections to the governor received special access to coronavirus tests a year ago when testing was scarce.

People with knowledge of the matter tell the Times Union of Albany that members of Cuomo’s family including his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, his mother and at least one of his sisters were tested by top health department officials, some several times. Chris Cuomo was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March of 2020.

A spokesperson for the governor disputed the notion that members of Cuomo’s family had received special treatment.

