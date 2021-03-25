Sanders calls for end to ‘rigged’ tax system

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders held a hearing Thursday. The focus-- making the country’s wealthiest people and largest corporations pay their fair share of taxes.

With the country’s emergency efforts to fight the pandemic, the bipartisan Policy Center estimates the 2021 deficit is already over $1 trillion.

Experts agree something has to happen to bring the nation’s finances to account. What they can’t agree on is who’s going to pay for it-- and what is a fair share.

At Thursday’s Budget Committee hearing, Sanders pushed for legislation to end what he calls a rigged tax code.

“Everybody understands our infrastructure is crumbling. That is our roads, bridges, dams, wastewater plants, sewers, culverts and yes, affordable housing. That’s gonna take a lot of money,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

To pay for Biden administration priorities like infrastructure and addressing climate change, and to put a dent in the country’s rising deficit.

Sanders and Democratic colleagues are introducing a pair of bills. One puts a progressive estate tax on the fortunes of the top 0.5% of Americans who inherit over $3.5 million in wealth. The other aims to get rid of tax breaks and loopholes that help companies move jobs offshore.

“We’re living in a country which has enormous needs, have a very large deficit and yet we have a tax code which enables the very richest people and the largest corporations to avoid paying their fair share,” Sanders said.

“Let me suggest that there is no objective standard for what defines fair share,” said Scott Hodge, the president of the Tax Foundation and a witness for the minority.

Hodge pointed out the top 1% of taxpayers pay 40% of all income taxes, while the bottom 90% combined pay less than 30%.

“It’s hard to say that the tax code is rigged in favor of the rich when more than 53 million low- and middle-income taxpayers-- that’s one-third of all taxpayers-- have no income tax liability because of all the numerous tax credits and deduction that have been created over the last few decades,” Hodge said.

“All groups of the population pay more or less 28% of their income in taxes. The main exception is the 400 richest Americans-- billionaires who pay less than 25%, less than the middle class,” said Gabriel Zucman, an economics professor at UC Berkeley.

Zucman says the difference is because of two reasons. First, dividends and capital gains-- a major source of income for billionaires-- are taxed at a low 20%.

“Second and more important, that a lot of the income of billionaires is not subject to the personal income tax,” Zucman said.

“It’s time for the wealthy to stop viewing taxes as a punishment instead of a responsibility,” said Abigail Disney, a granddaughter of Roy Disney and an heiress to the Disney family fortune.

Disney was asked by Sanders how the high corporate tax rates of the 1950s influenced her family’s success.

“Without the highway bill, you get no Disney Land, no Disney World. So in fact, they benefitted by the high tax environment because of the massive federal and state investments in infrastructure,” Disney said.

Maya MacGuineas, the president of the Committee for a Responsible Budget, says U.S. deficit growth is driven mainly by growth in health care costs, retirement and interest.

“The fiscal hole is so deep that basically, all credible options will need to be on the table, and the longer we wait the longer this list will have to grow,” McGuineas said.

MacGuineas says the U.S. could rein in the deficit by controlling health care costs and making changes to save Social Security, either with means testing or by changing how those benefits are calculated.

