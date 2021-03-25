Advertisement

Talking with children about racism

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the uptick in violence against Asian Americans and the ongoing focus on Black Lives Matter, many parents may be fielding questions from children about racism. And addressing those head-on could help prevent children of color from experiencing trauma.

Cat Vigleinzoni spoke with Linda Johnson with Prevent Child Abuse Vermont for recommendations on where parents should start.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont man seriously injured in golf cart crash
An explosion on Wednesday destroyed a Rutland Town business.
Explosion destroys Rutland Town business
Events like the Independence Day fireworks show are back on in Burlington this summer.
Big events back on in Burlington
Courtesy: North Hero Volunteer Fire Department
Vermont, Quebec authorities work together in Lake Champlain rescue
File photo
Bakersfield man arrested for threatening Vt. agriculture secretary

Latest News

The Tumbling Blocks Community Quilt was unveiled Thursday at the Montpelier Transit Center
Montpelier quilt project tells story of life during pandemic
The Hartford Police Department has launched a new website aimed at improving transparency.
New Hartford Police website aims to improve transparency
File photo
Temporary website glitch frustrates Vermonters trying to schedule vaccinations
The Boston Bruins have invited Kathryn Waters of Troy to do a virtual puck drop for the "Hockey...
Vermont girl invited to do virtual puck drop for Bruins game
Gov. Chris Sununu
WATCH LIVE ONLINE: Gov. Sununu outline statewide vaccine timeline