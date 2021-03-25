Vermont girl invited to do virtual puck drop for Bruins game

TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - A special honor for a little Vermont girl who may be the Boston Bruins’ biggest fan.

WCAX News has learned that the Bruins asked Kathryn Waters of Troy to do a virtual puck drop for the “Hockey Fights Cancer” night.

Kathryn has been battling a brain tumor. We first shared her story with you in January. Her family reached out, hoping Kathryn’s favorite team would hear her story and send her a message to help keep her spirits up. And the Bruins came through, sending her a message of hope!

The game against the New Jersey Devils is Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Related Stories:

Bruins said greetings to young Vermont fan

Sick Vermont girl looks for boost from Bruins

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.