Vermont girl invited to do virtual puck drop for Bruins game

The Boston Bruins have invited Kathryn Waters of Troy to do a virtual puck drop for the "Hockey Fights Cancer" night.
The Boston Bruins have invited Kathryn Waters of Troy to do a virtual puck drop for the "Hockey Fights Cancer" night.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - A special honor for a little Vermont girl who may be the Boston Bruins’ biggest fan.

WCAX News has learned that the Bruins asked Kathryn Waters of Troy to do a virtual puck drop for the “Hockey Fights Cancer” night.

Kathryn has been battling a brain tumor. We first shared her story with you in January. Her family reached out, hoping Kathryn’s favorite team would hear her story and send her a message to help keep her spirits up. And the Bruins came through, sending her a message of hope!

The game against the New Jersey Devils is Tuesday at 7 p.m.

