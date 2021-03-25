Advertisement

Vermont opens vaccinations to 60 and older, Thursday

file photo
file photo(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2021
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Thursday, Vermonters 60 and older and sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vermont Health Department says you can register online through the state’s website or call (855) 722-7878.

In the Health Department system, you will be asked to create an account and then will be able to make your appointment.

If you prefer to make your COVID-19 vaccine appointment through a participating pharmacy, you can click one of these links here; Kinney Drugs , CVS and Walgreens.

Vaccination sites are available around the state, and people can choose a nearby location when making their appointment.

