Vermont opens vaccinations to 60 and older, Thursday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Thursday, Vermonters 60 and older and sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vermont Health Department says you can register online through the state’s website or call (855) 722-7878.

In the Health Department system, you will be asked to create an account and then will be able to make your appointment.

If you prefer to make your COVID-19 vaccine appointment through a participating pharmacy, you can click one of these links here; Kinney Drugs , CVS and Walgreens.

Vaccination sites are available around the state, and people can choose a nearby location when making their appointment.

