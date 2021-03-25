Advertisement

Vermont State Police pledge to bring more women into agency

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are joining a national effort to get more women in law enforcement.

It’s the first statewide agency in the country to do so.

It’s called 30x30, a pledge that 30% of police recruit classes will be composed of women by 2030.

Right now, about 13% of Vermont’s troopers are women.

The initiative offers no- or low-cost actions agencies can take to increase participation, retention and promotion of women in law enforcement.

Officials say this goal is one step towards better community representation in policing.

“While it’s focused on advancing women in policing, the principles and the framework that 30x30 has provided, they’re applicable to all demographic diversity, not just gender, so racial diversity, ethnic diversity, sexual orientation diversity,” Vt. State Police Capt. Julie Scribner said.

Right now, two women are signed up for next month’s Vermont State Police training course out of a class of 14 recruits.

Some of the first tasks on the agenda-- ensure barracks have designated spaces for new moms and uniforms are made to fit female proportions. Plus, VSP will be updating its social media with more inclusive advertising.

