Advertisement

What’s behind the return to higher gas prices?

Fle photo
Fle photo(WDBJ7)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s no secret that prices at the gas pump are going up as more Americans are getting behind the wheel.

After low prices since the pandemic hit, some economists are predicting $3 per gallon to be the norm by Memorial Day.

Dom Amato spoke with economist Art Woolf about the reasons behind the shift and what the region can expect to see in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont man seriously injured in golf cart crash
An explosion on Wednesday destroyed a Rutland Town business.
Explosion destroys Rutland Town business
Events like the Independence Day fireworks show are back on in Burlington this summer.
Big events back on in Burlington
Courtesy: North Hero Volunteer Fire Department
Vermont, Quebec authorities work together in Lake Champlain rescue
File photo
Bakersfield man arrested for threatening Vt. agriculture secretary

Latest News

File photo
Temporary website glitch frustrates Vermonters trying to schedule vaccinations
The Boston Bruins have invited Kathryn Waters of Troy to do a virtual puck drop for the "Hockey...
Vermont girl invited to do virtual puck drop for Bruins game
Gov. Chris Sununu
WATCH LIVE ONLINE: Gov. Sununu outline statewide vaccine timeline
Platt Herrick at his Pawlet sugarhouse.
Super Senior: Platt Herrick