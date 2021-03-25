BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone. We finally got just a little bit of wet weather yesterday, but today we will be going back to sunshine again. Temperatures have been running a good 20 or more degrees above normal lately, and today we have a good shot at breaking a record high temperature (which stands at 68° in Burlington).

Then a whole bunch of active weather will be heading our way after today. A one-two punch of similar storm systems will be bringing wet, windy, and snowy weather through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Rain will move in overnight, and it could be heavy at times in some spots. The rain will be on and off, heavy at times, through Friday. There may even be a thunderstorm or two. Rain of possibly more than an inch, combined with snowmelt from the mountains, could lead to some flooding Friday & Saturday.

The rain will end up as some snow in the higher elevations, mainly to the north, late Friday night into early Saturday, with just a trace to around 3″ expected by mid-Saturday.

Then there will be a break in the action before the second storm comes in during Sunday, again with a round of rain, which will end as some snow in the higher elevations Sunday night into early Monday. It will be windy on Sunday, and blustery and colder on Monday.

Then we will recover nicely by getting back into the upper 40s and low 50s on Tuesday with lots of sunshine, and close to 60° on Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping our eyes on those rivers and streams over the next few days, and we’ll be keeping you up-to-date on any flooding that may occur. -Gary

