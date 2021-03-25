BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our stretch of warm weather is about to come to an end. It was an outstanding day across the region Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds will thicken up Thursday night with rain showers developing after midnight. Friday will start with periods of rain with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

A Flood Watch has been issued for our region for the potential of up to 1.25″ of rain. Combined with snowmelt, we could have some flooding possible along rivers and streams through the day on Saturday. Look for the chance of a thunderstorm as well on Friday afternoon with early afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures turn colder behind the front, and will set us up for a more seasonable weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs back in the mid to upper 40s. Rain returns on Sunday with temperatures remaining in the 40s. It will turn colder starting Sunday night and into Monday, changing some of the rain over to snow. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll dry out and warm up a bit by the middle of next week. Plan on partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

