BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a dreary day on Wednesday, we’ll be getting some sunshine back on Thursday, along with one more chance for record high temperatures. Clouds will clearing out by early morning with partly sunny skies set for the day. Sunshine will help warm temperatures into the mid to upper 60s, and near 70 degrees. The current record high for Thursday in Burlington is 68, which has a good chance of being broken by the end of the day.

Clouds will quickly return on Thursday night with rain developing overnight and into the day on Friday. A Flood Watch has been issued for our region from Friday morning through Saturday evening. Rainfall amount of 1.25″ and additional snowmelt for the end of the week will cause rapid rises along rivers and streams with the potential for flooding.

Colder air will arrive on Friday night and change any linger precipitation over to snow, mainly in the mountains. It will feel much different heading to the weekend, as temperatures return to more late March levels. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, before another weather system arrives with a mix of rain and snow on Sunday. Weekend high temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Our weather will remain unsettled into the start of the work week, but some sunshine should return by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are likely to warm a little as well, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s by mid week.

