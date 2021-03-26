1 person injured in Northfield fire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One person was injured and a Northfield home badly damaged in a fire that drew a large response Thursday afternoon.

Flames ripped through the home on Buddy Lane. “It was very scary and it happened so fast,” said Christine Barnes, a neighbor who spotted the fire around 3:30 p.m. “My husband looked out the window and saw down there and saw the smoke and this orange flame.”

The fire reportedly was caused by a welding accident that caught the grass on fire and spread to the home. “They had a wood-burning furnace and it crept up to the storage shed that is right on that eastern side of the house and it caught that whole woodshed on fire,” Barnes said.

The fire department was unavailable to confirm details about the blaze, but Northfield Town Manager Jeff Schulz says one member of the household received burn injuries. “Fortunately there were no fatalities, and in addition fortunately none of the fire personnel experienced any issues,” he said.

Schulz says multiple crews responded because of fears of it becoming a wildland fire. “There was a concern that there were forest fires, fortunately, it just turned out that it was just minor,” he said.

It’s not clear if the remaining part of the house can be saved. Barnes says the community response in Northfield has been overwhelming. “I look to this community and I see it over and over again. We got phone calls, we got emails last night - ‘What do they need,’” she said.

