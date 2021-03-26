Air Guard’s fast response avoids serious fire at Burlington airport

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to quick thinking by the Vermont Air National Guard, officials say they prevented an airplane fire from getting out of hand.

Guard officials say it all happened Wednesday night at the Burlington International Airport.

They say the 158th fire department responded to a civilian aircraft fire on the runway and got there within one minute. The Piper Cherokee was reportedly on fire on its right side and the flames were spreading to the wing.

Crews were able to put out the fire within three minutes of getting to it.

We’re told timing was everything because the fire was just a foot away from the fuel tanks.

“The tower saw the aircraft smoking and Air Force Fire Rescue was just a minute away. A few more seconds could have been devastating to the family on board,” said Gene Richards, director of aviation at the airport.

The pilot and passengers were evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

We’re told the 158th Fighter Wing Fire and Emergency Services help out first responders in the area from time to time.

