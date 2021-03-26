Advertisement

Canadian kite surfer reported missing on Lake Champlain

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are assisting their Canadian counterparts in searching for a missing kite surfer on Lake Champlain.

Vermont State Police say Pierre Dunningan, 62, of Bromont, Quebec, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday kite-surfing in Missisquoi Bay. Provincial police say a witness Thursday reported seeing Dunnigan near the mouth of the Missisquoi River, on the Vermont side of the border. Dunningan is reported to have not been wearing a wet suit or a life jacket.

Vermont and Canadian searchers were using helicopters, dive teams, and specialized boats Thursday to search the shoreline until nightfall. The search resumed Friday.

It’s the second incident of its kind this week. On Tuesday, authorities rescued three ice fisherman from an ice flow in the area.

