Child dies in NY farming accident

BURKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are investigating the death of a Franklin County child in a farming accident Thursday evening.

It happened in the town of Burke. Police say they responded around 7:12 p.m., to a report of an agricultural accident on East Road. They say Mahlon Miller, 45, was towing a hay wagon in reverse with a Kubota skid steer, when a one-year-old child, Benjamin Miller, approached the rear and was struck. He was taken to Alice Hyde Memorial Hospital in Malone where he died from his injuries.

Police say the case remains under investigation.

