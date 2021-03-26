Advertisement

Child dies in NY farming accident

(Source: Gray News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are investigating the death of a Franklin County child in a farming accident Thursday evening.

It happened in the town of Burke. Police say they responded around 7:12 p.m., to a report of an agricultural accident on East Road. They say Mahlon Miller, 45, was towing a hay wagon in reverse with a Kubota skid steer, when a one-year-old child, Benjamin Miller, approached the rear and was struck. He was taken to Alice Hyde Memorial Hospital in Malone where he died from his injuries.

Police say the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Barnett
Ex-principal convicted of sexually exploiting student
An explosion on Wednesday destroyed a Rutland Town business.
Explosion destroys Rutland Town business
File photo
Temporary website glitch frustrates Vermonters trying to schedule vaccinations
File photo
Bakersfield man arrested for threatening Vt. agriculture secretary
Events like the Independence Day fireworks show are back on in Burlington this summer.
Big events back on in Burlington

Latest News

File
As contact tracing ebbs in parts of US, NYC stays committed
Vermont opioid deaths up 38% in 2020
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Watch Live: Vt. daily COVID case count spikes; officials urge caution
Keeping the tradition alive.
Wake Robin seniors make maple syrup