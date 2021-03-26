Diaper bank gets record donation

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Diaper Bank has received the largest donation ever.

Some 350,000 diapers were trucked all the way from Canada and arrived at the University Mall Friday morning. Another 16 pallets are being housed at the bank’s headquarters.

Jason Fitzgerald, the bank’s co-chair, says donations this size allow them to have a dependable inventory for those in need. “It was challenging, there were a lot of people involved. There were a lot of different dynamics, because it was coming from out of the country. And again, the way travel is right now, going across the border added some extra challenges. Also, because of the size of the donation. So, the donations of the past have been large but significantly smaller, it’s just been an easier process. I would say 300 to 400 emails, a couple of phone calls, and here we are today,” he said.

Fitzgerald says the need for diapers is at an all-time high with the pandemic. The three most requested sizes are 4, 5, and 6.

